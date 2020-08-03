Investigation continues for attempted burglary case in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of attempted burglary in Sheldon, Iowa.
According to a release, the Sioux County deputies were called to a home on Lily Avenue on Friday at 10:20 p.m.
Authorities found that someone did enter onto the property and tried to break into a locked vehicle inside a garage, as well as entering multiple outbuildings and grain storage facilities.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Sioux County Sheriff at 712-737-2280.
