SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.

The invasive species also known as EAB is an insect that only infects and kills ash trees.

The first documented in Michigan in 2002 and slowly over the years, since then, the disease has moved into 35 different states.

One garden specialist we checked with says negligence from people over decades has helped the insect keep moving.

“Do not move firewood from one place to another, that’s the main reason why it’s here,” Earl May Garden Center Specialist Brad Reiling, “People are moving firewood from infected areas to non-infected areas. that was the fastest way it spread.”

Reiling noted that the use of insecticides will help protect ash trees from the EAB.