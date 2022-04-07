SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Around 450 families currently sit on Sioux City’s Section 8 Housing Voucher waitlist, a number that leaders say could be reduced with reform on “voucher portability”.

Sioux City’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program has provided more than 1200 low-income families with rental assistance annually, but Housing Services manager Amy Tooley says they haven’t been able to help as many households in recent years, partly because of people moving to Sioux City from larger cities due to long waitlists.

“Families typically wait years in order to receive a housing voucher and with that, housing vouchers are like gold across the nation,” said Tooley.

After paying a Sioux City lease for a year, these voucher holders are able to “port” their assistance anywhere in the country, leaving Sioux City’s Housing Authority with the bill.

“So if we’re unable to pull families from our waiting list because we’re paying for families who have moved out of our jurisdiction for months, if not years, and sometimes those costs are two to three times the cost of a housing voucher in Iowa, we’re just not serving our community,” said Tooley.

This issue has caused Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to introduce the Rural Housing Accessibility Act that’s aimed at protecting Iowa’s affordable housing resources.

Senator Ernst sent a written statement on the bill Thursday reading: “Resources intended for communities in Iowa should go to communities in Iowa – plain and simple.”

Tooley says the bill won’t end the option of voucher portability for families, but will put the financial burden of higher rent costs in large cities, onto the actual housing authority who’s receiving the port-in voucher.

“The intent of portability reform is not to end portability for families who need to relocate to be closer to family or work or education or whatever their reason may be. It’s to limit the billing to the initial housing authority paid those 12 months,” said Tooley.

Tooley says with affordable housing so hard to find in Siouxland, this proposed reform could help open up more opportunities for the most vulnerable families in the area.