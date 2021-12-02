Introduced bill in Congress would make Daylight Saving Time last all year round

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, if approved, would make Daylight Saving Time the permanent standard time in America year round rather than eight months.

Each year on the first Sunday of November, Americans set their clocks back an hour, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time, but South Dakota’s lone representative and several other congressmen, on both sides of the aisle, would like to see the four month period without Daylight Saving disappear so that Americans can enjoy an extra hour of sun during the late afternoon.

“Most of us are a lot happier when we’re getting more sunlight. I think we’re a lot more likely to go out on walks, to do bike rides, to go out and play catch with our families, in the 4 o’clock or 5 o’clock hours then we are at 8 a.m.,” said U.S. House of Representative Dusty Johnson.

The possibility of this time change is met with open arms by one certain recreational industry that primarily relies on daylight. As the sun faded on what may be one of the last chances for golfers to get out for their final round of the season, many were wishing they had one extra hour of sunlight to enjoy on Thursday.

The Bluffs golf course was still open for business Thursday, but the clubhouse manager said without Daylight Saving Time, many aren’t able to keep playing late into fall.

“The nine to five guy doesn’t have a chance to play five holes if he wants to, hit range balls. We lose money, people lose the opportunity,” said Dennis Chandler from the Bluffs.

The last time Congress altered Daylight Saving Time was in 2005 when they extended the period from seven to eight months.