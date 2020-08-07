Intoxicated Sioux City man arrested for grocery store disturbance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after causing $58 worth of damages in a Save A Lot store while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Cesar Rodriguez, 33, was inside a Save A Lot store at 1730 Pierce Street on August 5 at 4 p.m. when he started eating an unbought bag of Ruffles potato chips.

Rodriguez then knocked over a Lipton Tea display, causing damage and cleanup for the store, resulting in $58 of total damages.

Police found him passed out in an alley west of the store and appeared to have been intoxicated by showing slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Rodriguez is charged with 5th-degree theft, criminal mischief, and public intoxication.

He is currently booked in the Woodbury County Jail.

