SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested after he entered the North High School campus while intoxicated.

On Tuesday at around noon, Charles Gurnsey, 58, of Sioux City, tried to gain access to North High School, according to court documents.

The documents state that school staff at the front desk told him that he is not allowed to enter the building without providing proper information, but Gurnsey refused and entered the building anyway.

After entering the school, Gurnsey made his way through the building and went to the choir room, documents stated.

When officials were able to locate Gurnsey, they said that they could smell alcohol coming from his breath, blowing a PBT with a BAC of .220. They also said that he refused to provide any information to officers.

Gurnsey was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

The Sioux City Community School District said they are grateful for the quick response from the school’s resource officer.

“We are grateful for the quick response of our School Resource Officer and school personnel who are committed to keeping our students and staff safe daily. Ensuring our school buildings are safe spaces for learning is and remains a top priority.” Statement from Sioux City Community School District

Gurnsey pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one day in the Woodbury County Jail. His sentence has been suspended.