Intoxicated driver drives wrong way on I-29, causes crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Concord, Nebraska man facing several charges after driving the wrong way on Interstate 29 early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nickolas Diediker, 32, of Concord, was driving a Chevy pickup south on Interstate 29 North when he hit an SUV almost head-on.

After striking the SUV, Diediker continued to drive south on I-29 North where he was seen by a Sioux City police officer driving home from the night shift. The officer watched Diedker hit a concrete barrier and continue to drive without lights, police said.

A Woodbury County Sheriff Deputy then spotted Diediker on the Gordon Viaduct heading east. After Diediker failed to stop for the deputy, a Sioux City police officer forced his pickup truck to stop, according to authorities.

Following the incident, the eastbound Gordon Viaduct and I-29 North were completely closed for a short time as the scene was processed and the injured could be attended to.

The driver of the SUV, a woman from Sioux City, was taken to MercyOne with non-life threatening injuries.

Diediker has been charged with OWI, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, no headlights and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.