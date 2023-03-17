SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Charity Koehler of Voices Unite joined KCAU 9 Nik Wilson to talk about the upcoming Voices Unite event.

Voices Unite is a one day sacred vocal festival for singers to come together in for a clinic with a performance at the end of the day. The clinic and concert are both free.

During the clinic, Mary McDonald will be the events guest composer and conductor. McDonald will also serve as a pianist during the concert as the choir will perform 4 of her pieces.

The festival for singers will take place on April 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The concert will take place later at 4 p.m. Both the festival and concert will take place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, Sioux City.