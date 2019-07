SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The intersection of West 2nd Street and Main Street in Sioux City has closed.

The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that the closure started Monday morning so utility repairs could be made there. Weather pending, they anticipate to reopen the intersection July 9.

A detour route has been posted. It uses Sioux Street, West 3rd Street, and Cook Street.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down, and use caution in the area.