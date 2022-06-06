SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City church partnered with an organization to create an inclusive service.

The First Unitarian Church hosted an Interfaith Gay Pride Service on Sunday.

The interfaith service is meant to gather people of different religions and backgrounds in order to put on an event alongside the Siouxland Pride Alliance.

A worship session began at 11 a.m. Sunday, and the sermon was provided by the Pastor of the Mayflower Congregational Church. Piano music and singing filled the hour-long event.

The pastor said the events help make everyone feel included.

“I truly believe that Jesus wants an open table and that all are welcome to God’s table as they are, and the church should embrace people for the children of God that they were created to be,” said Pastor Jessie Lent.

Church-goers and the Siouxland Pride Alliance provided speeches for the service.