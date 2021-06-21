Interchange ramp closures begin Monday evening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three ramps will close temporarily due to a paving project on the U.S. 20/U.S. 75 bypass starting Monday evening.

A hot-mix asphalt paving project on the westbound U.S. 20/U.S. 75 bypass in Sioux City will require short-term interchange ramp closures at Morningside Avenue., Sunnybrook Drive and Lakeport Road from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. In work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.