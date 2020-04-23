Interbake Foods in North Sioux City temporarily closes after COVID-19 case confirmed

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Weston Foods has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their Interbake Foods bakery in North Sioux City Wednesday.

Weston Foods said in a statement they took steps to temporarily close the facility immediately after learning of the positive case at Interbake Foods.

As part of an essential industry, Weston Foods recognizes our critical role in keeping Americans fed in the face of COVID-19. Our first priority is keeping our employees safe and healthy. Weston Foods

According to Weston Foods, as part of their preparedness plan, their response team is currently working through a detailed risk assessment and action plan.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the facility will not be reopened until it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and, in accordance with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been completed, the company said in a statement.

The company said any employees who worked closely with the individual who tested positive will be asked to self-isolate and monitor for any symptoms.

As a food company, we have always invested in practices around employee safety and food safety. During the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve stepped up this work to a new level. Teams across our company are working every day to take the needed actions, including enhanced sanitation procedures, social distancing protocols, and limiting visitors to our facilities to keep our frontline teams safe while they help keep North America’s food supply up and running. Weston Foods

In the coming days, Weston Foods says its focus will be completing the standard steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees, while also working to bring operations back up swiftly and smoothly.

