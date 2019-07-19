Instrument petting zoo at Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and Ray’s Mid Bell Music teamed up, bringing a hands-on learning experience to campers at Camp High Hopes.

The campers were given the opportunity to hear what the instruments are supposed to sound like, and they even got to play them.

“Plus they are musicians themselves, so they play a lot of these instruments so the kids get to hear how the instrument is supposed to sound and then they get to try it out on their own. It’s really an instrument petting zoo, a hands-on musical experience,” said Sarah Morgan.