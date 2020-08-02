Inmate walks away from Omaha jobsite, now at-large

Matthew Saxton, 36, is an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. He walked away from the jobsite and is now at-large.

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha has walked away from the jobsite.

Instead of going to his job in the community, Matthew Saxton, 36, went to his girlfriend’s house. After an argument, Saxton’s girlfriend contacted authorities.

The inmate is a white male, 5’11” tall and weighs 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Saxton has removed his electronic monitoring device and has left the area.

Saxton is serving a sentence for fourth offense DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He is eligible for parole in September, with a tentative release date of April 7, 2022.

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking anyone with information on Saxton’s whereabouts to contact them or local authorities.