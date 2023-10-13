CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said a man serving time for sex abuse and other charges out of Ida County has died.

David Allen Wieling, Sr., 62, was pronounced dead Friday at 4:35 a.m. while in hospice for a chronic illness at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a release.

Officials said his death was due to natural causes.

Wieling had been sentenced for third-degree sexual abuse and other charges out of Ida County. His sentence began on November 14, 2018, and he was serving a 15-year maximum term.