FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man serving a life sentence for a crime in Woodbury County has died while behind bars.

William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead due to an unexpected medical emergency on Saturday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Barbee was 56 at the time of his death.

An autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

Barbee was serving a life sentence for the crime of 1st-degree kidnapping from Woodbury County along with other charges from Lee County.

Barbee’s sentence began on November 23, 1983.