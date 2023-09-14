OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A man who was serving time for charges out of Madison County has been reported to have escaped from custody.

Austin Risor, 29, was being held at the Community Corrections Center — Omaha (CCC-O) which is a facility that allows inmates to participate in religious, educational, and work opportunities.

Austin Risor, image courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Risor was released to go to his place of employment but did not return to CCC-O as required.

Risor was sentenced to 10 to 12 years for theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and drug charges in Madison County. He began serving time on September 16, 2016, and has a tentative release date of February 24, 2024, according to the release.

Risor is described as a white male weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The release noted that CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities that is operated by NDCS and has the lowest custody level and least restrictive operations. All inmates are required to have prior approval to pursue any outside activities and must have “direct supervision.”