Authorities looking for inmate who drove away from Yankton work site

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy South Dakota Department of Corrections

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Yankton work sight by driving in a state-owned pickup.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said that Richard Barela, 28, is considered escaped after he left the Yankton community service work site Friday afternoon without authorization. He took Stat a 2007 Chevy pickup with a state of South Dakota license plate of CH 331.

Barela is described as a Hispanic male, weighing 165 pounds, and being 5-feet, 11-inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was convicted for possession of a controlled substance out of Hughes County and is serving a 10-year sentence with four years suspended.

Anyone with information about where he may be or if they saw the vehicle are asked to call their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories