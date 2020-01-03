Authorities looking for inmate who drove away from Yankton work site

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Yankton work sight by driving in a state-owned pickup.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said that Richard Barela, 28, is considered escaped after he left the Yankton community service work site Friday afternoon without authorization. He took Stat a 2007 Chevy pickup with a state of South Dakota license plate of CH 331.

Barela is described as a Hispanic male, weighing 165 pounds, and being 5-feet, 11-inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was convicted for possession of a controlled substance out of Hughes County and is serving a 10-year sentence with four years suspended.

Anyone with information about where he may be or if they saw the vehicle are asked to call their local law enforcement.