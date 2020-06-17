Injury lawsuit filed against Sioux City Explorers after six-year-old injured at venue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dakota County, Nebraska mother has filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Sioux City Explorers after her six-year-old daughter was injured at the venue in 2018.

According to court documents, on July 7, 2018, Sheila Martin and her six-year-old daughter attended an Explorers’ baseball game that had a recreation area for children to play, which included a bouncy house.

Her daughter was playing in the bouncy house when she fell through a hole, falling between 12 to 14 feet landing on her head.

She was unconscious as a result of the fall and taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Martin’s daughter was later life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for emergency treatment.

Officials said due to the severity of her injuries, she was intubated and highly sedated in the pediatric ICU before undergoing neurosurgery for the head injuries she sustained from the fall.

Court documents mention that she continues to suffer cognitive medical injuries and manifestations as a result of the fall.

The lawsuit alleges that the Explorers employees knew there was a hole or tear in the bouncy house and that it wasn’t safe for operation before the incident happened.

It also alleges that they failed to fix or patch the hole or tear, allowing children to play in the bouncy house.

Latest Stories