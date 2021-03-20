Injuries reported in fiery crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a fiery crash near Yankton on Friday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, Yankton firefighters, along with responders from Irene Fire Department, Yankton EMS, and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, South Dakota Department of Transportation responded to a fiery crash north of Yankton on Highway 81.

The post said that the fire was extinguished, but injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation and further details will be released by law enforcement at a later date.