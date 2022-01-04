AURELIA, Iowa (KCAU) — A injured man was flown to a hospital for treatment after being rescued from a silo ladder Tuesday.

The Aurelia Police Department stated responders arrived at the scene of First Cooperative on Main Street around 11:15 a.m. They determined that the injured person was found in a spot not easily accessible by rescuers. As a result, Cherokee Fire Department was asked to respond with their aerial ladder truck.

Fire Fighters and Cherokee Regional Medical Center EMS were able to make contact, provide initial treatment, and rescue the victim from the silo

The victim was lowered to the ground to an awaiting ambulance and was flown to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City.