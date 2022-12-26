SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) has been working with the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to purchase the natural area of the Little Sioux Ranch. However, they have less than a week to reach their goal.

The purchase of the 1,800-acre land will allow INHF to make the property public. It will also allow them to preserve the memorial to the four scouts who were killed in a tornado in 2008 and recognize the history of the land as a scout camp.

“I can see Eagle Scout projects being done for generations at Little Sioux. Arbor Day can be celebrated by planting native trees. Scouting will continue to have a presence there,” said the CEO of the Mid-America Council of the BSA Chris Mehaffey. “When parents want to take their kids back to where they did scouting, they’ll be able to do that. It will be the same place, the same topography. There are a ton of people here that know of Little Sioux because of the tornado, but there’s not a whole lot of them that have been there. Now they’ll be able to go and get to know this place.”

INHF needs to raise $2 million to exercise the option to purchase the property by Sunday, and so far, they’ve raised around $1.2 million.

Lead donors include the Iowa West Foundation and the Gilchrist Foundation. The Gilchrist foundation will also contribute another $150,000 if INHF reaches its goal by the end of 2022.

For more information or to donate, click here.