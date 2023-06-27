SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The man who police found with multiple gunshot wounds on Ingleside Avenue died in the hospital, Sioux City police said.

At around 6:40 p.m. Monday night, police were called to the 1400 block of Ingleside Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Marlon White-Eyes, 35, of Sioux City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. White-Eyes was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, White-Eyes died while he was being treated in the hospital.

Police believe the shooting happened after an argument between the parties involved. They believe it to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or through an anonymous tip at 712-258-TIPS. The investigation is still ongoing.