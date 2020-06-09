Ingleside Avenue closure to be extended for reconstruction project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City will be closing Ingleside Avenue from 14th Street to 16th Street in connection with the Ingleside Avenue Reconstruction Project.

The closure will begin on the morning of June 15 and is anticipated to be complete by the end of October.

Officials said the additional closure will allow the contractor to reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks. The city’s utilities, such as sewer, water, and storm sewer, will also be replaced.

The Inglewood Avenue Reconstruction Project is from 14th Street to 18th Street. City officials said the previous closure on Inglewood Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street will also remain closed.

Drivers are asked to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs in regard to the closure.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

