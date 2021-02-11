Information sought in vandalism to road signs near Boyden

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after road signs near Boyden appeared to have been vandalized.

According to a release, on February 9, at 9:09 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of vandalism to road signs in the Boyden area.

Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that someone struck various road signs that’s owned by the Sioux County Highway Department with a sharp, blunt object, destroying the signs.

If you have seen this criminal activity taking place or have any information about these crimes you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-3131.