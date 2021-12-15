LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help on an investigation of mailbox vandalism.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous reports of vandalism to mailboxes between December 3 and 5. They are investigating 16 incidents that happened in the area of Lynx and 300th Street, about 10 miles south of Le Mars.

Authorities said they believe there may be five individuals who were in a four-door car or smaller SUV-crossover vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712-546-8191.