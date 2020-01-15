Information campaign underway for jail project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – City and county officials are now locked in on March 3 as the date for a county-wide bond vote regarding a new jail and law enforcement center.

Sioux City council members voted unanimously to move forward while county supervisors tallied a four-to-one vote, with Jeremy Taylor the lone member in opposition.

Taylor requested a later date.

Supervisor Matthew Ung told KCAU that between now and the vote, it’s imperative that both agencies remain as transparent as possible regarding the details surrounding the need for a new facility.

“I’m in my sixth year on the board, and I’ve never seen a topic that’s been discussed in the open and in a bipartisan way, that the need for a new county jail. The federal prisoners that we can assist with and house and earn an income from can affectively make the payments on this facility a zero impact to the taxpayer,” Supervisor Matthew Ung said.

Ung says supervisors have been studying how to resolve issues at the current Woodbury County Jail for at least four years.