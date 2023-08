YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Yankton police are investigating the death of an infant.

On Wednesday at 5:18 p.m., officers responded to a call on 300 Block of West 25th Street for a report of an unresponsive infant, according to a release from the Yankton Police Department.

EMS and Yankton Officers attempted to revive the child but were unable to.

The police are investigating the incident.

Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Coroner, and the Yankton Police Department responded to the incident.