LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A former sheriff’s deputy from Plymouth County has been granted a retrial after his appeal was approved in court.

Aaron Leusink was sentenced to 40 years in prison back in June 2022 on 11 different charges connected to burglaries and thefts at places such as homes and pharmacies during his time as a deputy. Leusink was first arrested and accused of these crimes in 2020 after an investigation into five pharmacy burglaries in Plymouth County between 2017 and 2020.

Leusink appealed his conviction in August 2022 stating four different reasons. The first claim is that the conviction and sentencing violated the Constitution. The second is that the court did not have the jurisdiction to impose the sentence. The third was that the sentence given exceeded the maximum authorized by law, and the last reason given is that there is evidence that was not presented or heard, according to court documents.

The court documents also state that Leusink did not receive effective assistance from counsel during his trial proceedings.

“Specifically, counsel was ineffective, and unfair prejudice resulted, when trial counsel misinformed Mr. Leusink that his sentence would be reconsidered and he was eligible for a reconsideration or a ‘shock’ sentence based on the charges to which he pled guilty and otherwise failed to make a motion in arrest of judgment to withdraw the guilty pleas; misinformed Mr. Leusink about the definition of a ‘shock’ sentence and its application to the charges to which he pled guilty and otherwise failed to make a motion in arrest of judgment to withdraw the guilty pleas’ failed to assure there was a factual basis for every count; advised Mr. Leusink that pleading guilty without a plea agreement in place was a sound strategy, failed to ensure that Mr. Leusink’s plea was knowing, intelligent, and voluntary; failed to pursue an entrapment by estoppel defense and motion to dismiss on that basis; and failed to move to dismiss based on the fact that Burglary in the First Degree based upon the facts alleged.” Aaron Leusink’s Petition for Post Conviction Relief

The court found that Leusink’s attorney had “never been an attorney in a high-profile case or a jury trial on a Class B felony” having only prosecuted simple misdemeanor city violations/infractions as a city attorney.

The appeal was accepted on Wednesday. The order states, “The Court finds and concludes that Leusink has proven that he was prejudiced by Attorney Vondrak’s failure to specifically inform him of his reconsideration ineligibility in regard to the guilty plea to Count 1.”

The judge also found that “Leusink has proven by a preponderance of the evidence” would have accepted the plea agreement if he had been properly advised of “the reconsideration ineligibility for Count 1.”

“Again, minimizing or eliminating any time in prison was Leusink’s main focus. If he had known of his ineligibility for probation and reconsideration for Count 1, the Court finds a reasonable probability that Leusink would have proceeded to trial, or he would have entered into the plea agreement, rather than pleading guilty to all charges, including the Class B forcible felony under Count 1,” the judge says in the filing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the document highlighting the acceptance, it was ordered that Leusink’s current sentence be vacated and that he be transferred from the Department of Corrections to the Plymouth County Sheriff. Leusink was also given a bond reset.

Leusink’s bond was set to $30,000 and a trial date has yet to be set.