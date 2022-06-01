SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 62 indigenous students were honored at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Wednesday night.

It’s for their achievements for graduating pre-school, 5th-grade, 8th-grade, and high school.

They received certificates of completion, and afterward, an honor song was performed.

KCAU 9 spoke with the head of the ceremony about the large number of students graduating.

“The Sioux City School District, the Native American students actually went up this year in grades and their testing, so that is a tremendous achievement. That’s a wakon moment, it’s a sacred moment for them,” said Terry Medina.

Medina said that the rising number of students achieving is thanks to all the family members surrounding them and encouraging them to succeed. He hopes to continue to see that number rise.