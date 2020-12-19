SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Indian Youth of America is hosting its annual Christmas event on Saturday. This is the 40th annual event that is taking place.
From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 623 Jackson Street, the Indian Youth of America is handing out goodie bags and gifts to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Masks and social distancing is required at this event. For more information call 712-252-3230.
Latest Stories
- Indian Youth of America hosting annual Christmas event
- With historic picks, Biden filling environmental, interior positions
- December 19: South Dakota reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases
- ‘Hurting for hope,’ South Dakota rural churches mark Advent
- General sorry for ‘miscommunication’ over vaccine shipments