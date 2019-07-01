Independence Day to cause delay of Sioux City garbage, recycling collection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Fourth of July is causing a delay of garbage collection for the remainder of the week in Sioux City.

The city will not collect garbage and recycling on Thursday. After the Independence Day holiday, the collection will be delayed one day for the rest of the week.

The Citizens Convenience Center will also be closed Thursday.

Aside from July 4, they are open during the summer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the weekends, they open at 9 a.m. with it closing Saturday at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Those ours will remain through November 15.