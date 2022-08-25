SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — New attention has been brought on the need for nurses in the tri-state area, especially South Dakota.

According to an investigation by NursingEducation.org, by 2030 only two states will be in need of nurses more than South Dakota.

Factors behind the shortage include Baby Boomers reaching retirement age, an increased need for health care as the population gets older, a lack of qualified educators, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota ranked #3 and according to the findings, the state will experience a 14% nursing shortfall in the next eight years.

Nebraska and Iowa fare much better with Nebraska at #31 and Iowa listed at #43.

The report showed both states with a nursing surplus by 2030.

Alaska and South Carolina are the only states with a worse rating than South Dakota.