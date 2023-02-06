SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Changes in tax credits could have Siouxlanders seeing a smaller return this year.

Tax season began just few weeks back and many are noticing the return of pre-pandemic child tax credits, which is resulting in smaller returns for some. KCAU 9 spoke with the Center for Siouxland, which administers the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in Siouxland, and they say that some changes may be closer to home.

“I think you really need to take into consideration always updating your W-4s for all your employees just because sometimes even the slightest change of getting a raise, or your yearly increases, that sort of stuff to keep an eye on what’s being withheld,” said Olivia Benjamin, Center for Siouxland VITA Coordinator.

This year the deadline for submitting taxes is April 18.