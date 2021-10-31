Inclusive hockey club brings all-abled Siouxlanders together

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A unique way of playing hockey was displayed at the IBP Ice Center in Siouxland Sunday afternoon.

Siouxland Sled Hockey enables youth and adults to play hockey sitting down in an adaptive sled.

Sled hockey is perfect for people with physical disabilities and mobility disorders including spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, lower limb amputations, cerebral palsy, and other lower body impairments.

The club has sleds available for anyone looking to try the inclusive sport, and all ability players are welcome.

“We are playing sharks and minnows. It’s an actual sled hockey practice game. Anyone can do it. Anyone can do hockey. You can be part of the family,” said Kaiden Cowan, a team member.

During the game, players use two short sticks instead of one, and organizers said the ability for anyone to play help grows the game’s popularity.

“Any kind of disability is open to sled hockey. We have pushers who push kids who aren’t able to propel themselves. It’s just a good way to get kids involved in activities that other kids are involved in,” said Lightning Hockey Coach Mark Horstman.

Siouxland Adaptive Sports also offers track and field, cheer and dance, and more through clinics and partnering with other organizations. The club is based out of Sioux Center, but players come from five states overall.

The Lightning sled team travels once a month to play in tournaments.

You can email Siouxlandadaptivesports@gmail.com, or visit the Siouxland Adaptive Sports page on Facebook for more information.