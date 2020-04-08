Inaugural Sioux City dance competition now going virtual

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – All-In Virtual Dance Championships is hosting its first-ever dance competition on April 25 and has entries coming in from across the country, Canada, and South Africa.

All-In Dance Championships is newly formed and was created to bring a new and innovative dance competition for studios, individual dancers, and dance teams in the tri-state area.

A couple of years ago, Kayla Kellen, Director of Dance and Gretchen Cooper, Assistant Director, at Arena Dance Academy had the idea to start a new competition in the Siouxland area for the 2021 season.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the two decided to open the competition up early and do the competition virtually. Their studio had participated in another competition virtually and really enjoyed the experience for their dancers.

“Participating in a virtual competition was such a great experience for our dancers. With so much uncertainty and anxiety during this pandemic, it was great to have a sense of normalcy for our competitive students. It taught our dancers to find innovative ways to overcome adversity and gave them the chance to show support for each other even when they can’t be together,” Kellen said.

All-In is open to all dancers and studios and has already seen a large number of registrants, including dancers and studios from across the country and beyond. There have been entries from studios in Canada and South Africa.

Participants will range in age from four to 21, with styles of dance ranging from jazz to contemporary to tap. Solos, duos, trios, and group routines will be featured. All levels from beginner to advanced dancers are welcome to join.

The format for this first competition will be a live online stream of dance videos and then live awards.

Courtesy of Arena Sports Academy

Judges will adjudicate the routines just like live in-house competitions, and the critiques will be sent (along with any awards and trophies) to the studios and dancers at the conclusion of the competition.

Family and friends will be able to cheer on the participants from the comfort of their own home through the internet.

“We know a lot of studios are unable to compete this season and that is just heartbreaking for those kids who spent so much time preparing to perform. This gives those dancers an opportunity to show off their hard work and feel good about the season, even if it is a new way of competing,” Cooper added.

For those interested, registration is due April 17. Entries for the championship are $25 per routine.

The schedule of routines will be available the week of April 20 with the live stream competition to be run on April 25.

If you would like to enter your studio or dancer, send an email to allindancechampionships@gmail.com.

A live version of the competition will occur in the groups’ second season, 2020-2021, to be held at the Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City.