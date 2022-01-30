OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — Ice racing has been a staple to the Iowa Great Lakes community for decades in the form of snowmobiles, four wheelers, and now even utility terrain vehicles.

Last year, Red Bull’s National UTV Racing Tour created the “Scramble Series”, where racers compete in environments ranging from the California deserts to the first ever Ice Scramble held at Parks Marina in Okoboji.

Andrew Carlson has been a professional Red Bull athlete for three years, and while he grew up on a snowmobile in Minnesota, Saturday’s race was something new.

“Never had an UTV on the ice but super fun, the track is awesome, really cool layout, and just to see this many people at an event like this, yeah it’s quite the deal,” said Carlson.

Carlson said while he didn’t have much training for the short mile long course, he still understood what his vehicle could and couldn’t do.

“The biggest thing is just knowing the race craft side of it, just understanding the do’s and don’ts’s with the studs and the tires. If you make any contact, it can get pretty dicey cutting up tires and stuff like that,” said Carlson.

More than 75 side-by-sides raced in Pro and “Sportsman” Amateur Divisions and Carlson said he enjoyed that aspect of the event.

“Even if you don’t know many names on the list or whatever, some guy can show up and be super fast so that’s the cool part about these style of races,” said Carlson.

Carlson, the 2020 Pro Mod World Cup champion, said he enters into about eight dirt track competitions each year, but explained the big difference of going from dirt to the slick surface of East Okoboji Lake.

“With the studs, it actually hooks up better than you probably could on dirt so it’s fun. It’s almost the perfect amount of traction too because it’s just enough where you can slide the car into the corner and have some fun and get sideways a little bit but when you mash on the gas, it really hooks up and it goes,” said Carlson.

Carlson came so close to capturing the first ever Ice Scramble title Saturday night, finishing in second behind champion John Boos.