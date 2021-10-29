Inaugural photo scavenger hunt held in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Sioux City was full of scavengers for the inaugural Photo Scavenger Hunt.

Put on by Paul Davis Restoration, 16 teams of four were tasked with finding more than 50 landmarks around town and then snapping a team photo when they found it.

All proceeds from the winning teams went to local charities of their choice.

Accountant Robin Chute organized the event and said it started it started smaller.

“We actually started this with doing something as our company and doing a photo scavenger hunt, and we said ‘You know what, let’s do something for good and put up some local charity stuff and it turned out pretty good,” Chute said.

United Turf‘s team took home first place and donated their $2500 win to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland. Second place went to Goosmann Law Firm who chose Safe Place as their charity to give back to.