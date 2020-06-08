In-person church services resume at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City

Sunday morning for the first time in months Redeemer Lutheran Church had service together once more. Many churchgoers expressing their excitement to be safe together.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sunday morning was the first time in months that Redeemer Lutheran Church had in-person services together with many churchgoers expressing their excitement to be safe together.

“It’s been difficult. You know, it’s been nice that we can worship in the parking lot and have those kinds of services but even then you feel like you are distanced from others, even though you are sitting in a car next to them,” said Phil Schauer, a churchgoer.

On Thursday, Redeemer Lutheran Church opened its doors since its first online service in March.

“As you can see, some pews are taped off. We’re having a little social distancing and the communion cups are different now. They are individual, so that is a real adjustment,” said Pastor Russell Senstad, Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The church has also been spraying disinfectant on all the pews between services to keep worshipers as safe as they can be.

“I feel like safety precautions are being made. After the service, they are spraying everything down, and then we have tried to social distance as much as possible, so I definitely feel safe worshiping here,” said Schauer.

The church held two services on Sunday morning with over 100 worshippers with many expressing their joy to be together once more.

“It felt great. We have been able to keep our social distancing and still visit with people and then, of course, worshipping our Lord together has been great, so it has been a blessing,” said Schauer.

“It just feels so good to be back in person. That’s the way we believe God made us be together. So, and hopefully soon, we will be able to get rid of all the masks and the social distancing,” said Pastor Senstad.

