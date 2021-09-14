In 90 days, retail space transforms into new preschool for Siouxland kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Iowa struggles with a childcare shortage, Sioux City parents now have an option for preschool.

Siouxland Christian Preschool held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday evening. The former retail space took just 90 days to transform into classrooms and play areas.

Preschool administrator Katie Trimble said the moment has been a long time coming.

“When you walk in, it’s just this environment of fun loving and bright colors and it’s just warm and welcoming. We look forward to offering this program to the Siouxland community and blessing this community for years to come,” said Trimble.

Enrollment at the preschool has already doubled in the weeks they’ve been informally open.



There’s already a waiting list for its next enrollment period, but Trimble said parents can still call and ask about openings.