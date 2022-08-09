SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that Impractical Jokers star James Murray will be at the Anthem.

James Murray, better known as “Murr” on the truTV series Impractical Jokers, writes, produces, and acts on the shows and also starts on the show The Misery Index alongside his comedy troupe, The Tenderloins.

Murr’s show is set to take place on October 22 with tickets going on sale this Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person at the hotel Rock Shop or online on the Hard Rock’s website.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend shows in the Anthem.

Upcoming shows at the Hard Rock can be found below.