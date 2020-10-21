Importance of having a primary care doctor during the pandemic

According to a study by JAMA Internal Medicine, 25 percent of Americans do not have a primary physician and the study found many young adults do not have a doctor.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In the year 2020, Americans found themselves having to take a trip to the doctors when they needed a quick test for COVID-19.

Hanna Rush says when she was potentially exposed to COVID-19, getting a test was a challenge.

“I could not find anyone to give me a test until I found out about Test Iowa. I had to then drive an hour and a half to the closest testing center for a test that took two seconds,” said Rush.

Rush says even though she has a doctor in Sioux City, she wasn’t able get tested easily.

“It’s extremely important to have a primary care provider and a provider that knows your history to ensure that you have the highest level and quality of care that you deserve,” said Lexi Chicoine an NP-C at MercyOne Dakota Dune Adult and Geriatric Medicine.

MercyOne nurse practitioner Lexi Chicoine says having a primary doctor makes getting tested for COVID-19 that much easier.

“Here at MercyOne, we get patients in the same day, we offer televideo services, which are very quick and easy to use. What we do is we have a televideo visit, review any signs or symptoms that you could be having, review your vital signs and then we send you for testing that same day,” said Chicoine.

“I think it helps in the sense that it gives you another option, because if you don’t have a primary care physician, really, your only other option is Test Iowa or to find a clinic or something that’s open to give you a test,” said Rush.

Rush said while having a doctor can help expedite the process, Test Iowa for her was the best option for getting tested quickly.

