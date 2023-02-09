SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Keeping your car clean in the winter and spring can seem impossible.

With the warm weather, melting snow, and salty roads, many Siouxlanders tend to give up keeping grime off their cars.

But according to Drake Stong of Stong Auto Detail, built-up grime can lead to damage that can extend past the car paint.

“It’s still best for maintenance because stuff like road salt is very corrosive and it can do its damage if it’s left to sit on the paint and under your wheel wells and door jams. It being in there can cause the rust and corrosion to happen,” said Strong.

Strong recommended washing your car at least once or twice a week and, if possible, investing in protective coatings.