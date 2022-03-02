SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Reynold’s latest tax reform will gradually cut Iowa’s income tax over the course of four years, saving an Iowan with a median salary of more than $1,300 annually.

“Today I signed legislation that eliminates Iowa’s tax on retirement income and sets our tax rate at 3.9 percent. That’s less than half of what it was just four years ago,” said Reynolds during Tuesday’s GOP rebuttal to the State of the Union address.

Within a matter of a couple of days, Reynolds’ tax bill passed through the House and Senate with overwhelming Republican support. Just two Democrats from both the House and Senate supported the measure.

Senator Jackie Smith said she isn’t against tax cuts, even throwing out an amendment that would’ve put all taxpayers at the proposed flat rate except for the wealthiest 2%. She said Siouxlanders need more support from the legislature that they’re just not getting.

“I represent a district that needs services, that needs public education, that needs job training, that needs affordable child care, and those are all areas that quite frankly we just haven’t done enough in,” said Sen. Smith.

But, Senator Jim Carlin said in a time when inflation is at an all-time high and with a $1 billion surplus, now is the time for the legislature to bring taxpayers relief.

“Right now people need a break and we’re just trying to give them a break. If we have extra money, it needs to go back to the people that pay the bills,” said Sen. Carlin.

Because of the reduced income tax, about $1.7 billion will be lost from the state budget, causing Democrats to worry about cuts in funding for education and other public services, but Carlin said with a growing economy, that won’t be the case.

“We’ve never, never done that on education. We’ve always met our obligations and we’ve always been able to live within our means,” said Sen. Carlin.

Carlin said the average Iowan will see a 36% tax reduction by 2026, but Senator Smith said lost state revenue may lead to cities having to hike up property taxes.