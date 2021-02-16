Immunocompromised Siouxlanders await COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Those who are immunocompromised are at a very high risk of contracting the coronavirus. Recently, it’s a waiting game that risks deadly results.

“I’m thankful that I work for a nonprofit that does childcare services which is how I was able to get my vaccine, but if I didn’t work here, I wouldn’t have been able to get it yet and that would be frustrating,” said Christine Madden, a Sioux City Resident.

People with an immune deficiency are at a higher risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19.

“If you’re not 65 and older and you are immunocompromised, I feel like they are not prioritizing that as much as I would like to see,” said Madden.

“It may sound kind of selfish, but I am like, okay, can I please get one? I really want one. I think it would be very helpful in my case,” said Maddy Boehmen, a Le Mars resident.

Boehmen and Madden are two of the nearly 10 million people in the U.S. with a compromised immune system.

“It’s scary for everyone but especially when you are high risk if they are not taking it seriously then that puts you at a disadvantage and puts you in a scarier situation in an already scary situation,” said Madden.

Woodbury County is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1B tier-one consisting of teachers, first responders, and people 65 and older. But many like Boehme are awaiting a vaccination and now that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has relaxed COVID restrictions, her fear is growing.

“It’s more anxiety added, and stress added to my life surrounding the situation and my safety and that makes me itch a little bit more to get the vaccine going and rolling out to people like us,” said Boehme.

Until more vaccines are distributed, these women are hoping the community continues to follow CDC recommendations, improving the chances they don’t get sick.



“We still need to be proactive, we still need to wear our masks, if you’re able to get a vaccine, I think it would be a great step to do that just so that we can keep our community safe,” said Madden.

Next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine here in Woodbury in Tier 2 is those in the food industry, agriculture, manufacturing workers, people with disabilities living in home settings, and their direct care staff.