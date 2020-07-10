Immunocompromised people continue to face challenges with COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – While the world is returning to normal for many people, those who are immune-compromised continue to face challenges and must take extra safety precautions.

Alyannah Buhman and some of her friends shared a video about those who are immunocompromised and the risk COVID-19 poses to them.

“If I sit inside all day, my immunity is not going to get any better, which they do have a point, and also, that life doesn’t just stop. I mean life does still keep going, and I can’t spend the whole entire year and a half year inside,” she said.

Buhman will return to Iowa State University this fall. As an extra safety precaution, she will be only taking her classes online, and her roommate will be working to keep her safe as well.

“She understands the risk that I’m at, so she is also taking extra precautions just to make sure nothing goes wrong, nothing is bad so that I can make it there safely and not have to worry about it,” she said.

Buhman’s doctor is also giving her the green light to return to school.

