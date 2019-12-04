Immigration scheme leader sentenced to 10 years in prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The leader of an immigration scheme involving undocumented workers in O’Neill, Nebraska, will be spending the next 10 years in prison.

Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado was handed that maximum sentence in U.S. District court.

He was arrested back in August of last year, after a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with 130 immigrant workers were detained following the raid.

According to court documents, Sanchez-Delgado provided those illegal workers with social security numbers and rides to jobs sites.

In return, he charged them a fee and took a portion of their paychecks.

Sanchez-Delgado and his wife conducted more than $9 million in financial transactions with money from this scheme.