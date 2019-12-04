Immigration scheme leader sentenced to 10 years in prison

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The leader of an immigration scheme involving undocumented workers in O’Neill, Nebraska, will be spending the next 10 years in prison.

Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado was handed that maximum sentence in U.S. District court.

He was arrested back in August of last year, after a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with 130 immigrant workers were detained following the raid.

According to court documents, Sanchez-Delgado provided those illegal workers with social security numbers and rides to jobs sites.

In return, he charged them a fee and took a portion of their paychecks.

Sanchez-Delgado and his wife conducted more than $9 million in financial transactions with money from this scheme.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories