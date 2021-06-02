‘I’m humbled’: West High School staffer named School Counselor of the Year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling (ACAC) recognized Siouxland’s own as 2021 School Counselor of the Year.

Sioux City West High School counselor Bernie Scolaro was given the honor for her contributions and leadership.

Scolaro has been with the district for 28 years supporting students and their educational goals. She was greeted with a standing ovation from her peers.

“I didn’t really expect all the fanfare, I guess. Again, I’m humbled by all of this, appreciative humbled, it’s always nice to be recognized, but it’s just overwhelming a little bit, too, because there’s just so many deserving people,” Scolaro said.

Scolaro said she doesn’t do what she does for the recognition, but she’s grateful for it.

Scolaro was nominated by fellow admission and high school counseling professionals in recognition of her work with students, specifically in the college admissions field.