SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man allegedly caused damage to his holding cell after he was charged with first-degree arson.

According to complaint documents, Terrence Reynolds, 29, of Sioux City, was arrested on Sunday after police received a report of a disturbance at his mother’s residence.

The documents stated that when officers arrived, Reynolds’s mother showed them a burnt piece of paper that Reynolds allegedly lit on fire while saying “I’m going to burn your house down,” and he set the burning paper on the carpet.

The documents noted that Reynolds allegedly set the fire on the second floor of the residence while she was on the first floor. When she went up to the second floor, she had to put the fire out with a shoe.

There was an unspecified amount of damage to the carpet resulting from the fire.

After Reynolds was detained, video evidence showed that while he was in a temporary holding cell, he was acting ‘very agitated.’ The documents stated that he allegedly began punching and head-butting the window in the cell, causing the window to break.

The documents specified that it would cost an estimated $750 to fix the broken glass.

Reynolds was charged with first-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief and booked on a $25,000 bond.