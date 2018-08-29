Illinois Legalizes Medical Marijuana

Illinois (CNN) - Illinois has become the 31st state to legalize medical marijuana. Govenor Bruce Rauner signed legislation Tuesday allowing doctors to prescribe medical cannabis as an alternative to opioid painkillers.

Rauner says the measure makes sense.

"Today we create an option for our physicians that is less addictive, less disruptive and does not directly lead to so many overdose deaths. Medical cannabis creates an opportunity to treat pain in a less intrusive, less destructive way than opioids."

Patients must be at least 21 years old to receive a medical marijuana card. Use of the drug has not been approved for medical use in Iowa, South Dakota, or Nebraska.